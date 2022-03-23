Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.27. Compass shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 2,201 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

