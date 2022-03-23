COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.
The firm has a market cap of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
