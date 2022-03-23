COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.