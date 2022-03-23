Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 280,060 shares.The stock last traded at $203.16 and had previously closed at $200.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.