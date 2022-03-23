Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 280 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

