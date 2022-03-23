Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $147.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

