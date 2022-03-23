Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

