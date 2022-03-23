Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,263 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.