Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 543.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Infosys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,691,000 after buying an additional 491,920 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.