Concord Wealth Partners Takes $48,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.