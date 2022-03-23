Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 362.63 ($4.77) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £598.59 million and a PE ratio of -19.04.

Get Conduit alerts:

In other Conduit news, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,959.98). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($130,895.21).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRE. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 615 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Conduit (Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.