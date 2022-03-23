Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

