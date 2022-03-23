ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 865,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

