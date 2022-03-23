CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $34.98. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4,421 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

