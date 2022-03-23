Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.30). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.30), with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)
