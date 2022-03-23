Contrasting Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zynga alerts:

79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zynga and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35% MariMed 6.04% 29.79% 7.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $2.80 billion 3.69 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -91.20 MariMed $121.46 million 1.96 $2.14 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Volatility and Risk

Zynga has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zynga and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

MariMed beats Zynga on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.