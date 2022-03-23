Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

