Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

Shares of CJR.B stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,489. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$4.34 and a twelve month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

