CoTrader Trading Up 29.5% This Week (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $830,917.49 and approximately $164,196.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00036379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00107063 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

