Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $89,072.50 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

