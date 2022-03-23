Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

CVET stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 48.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

