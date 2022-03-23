Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
CVET stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 48.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.