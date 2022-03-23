Craig Hallum Lowers Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $12.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

