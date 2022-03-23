Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,625.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,625 ($21.39) and last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.39), with a volume of 16235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Craneware from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 2,725 ($35.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,893.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,235.40. The company has a market cap of £582.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Craneware’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

