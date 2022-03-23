Credit Suisse Group Trims Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Target Price to $7.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.
