Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 6.1%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.86. 6,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 775,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

