Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXDO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 46,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

