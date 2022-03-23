CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.39.

CYBR opened at $167.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

