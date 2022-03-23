CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.39.
CYBR opened at $167.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
