Cyren (CYRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cyren (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

