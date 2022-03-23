D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,122 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DHI opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

