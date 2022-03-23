D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,122 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DHI opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
