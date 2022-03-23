D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Shares of DHI traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 151,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,867. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.