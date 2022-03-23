DA Davidson Weighs in on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

