Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DRI opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.
In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
