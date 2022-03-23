Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DRI opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.