DAV Coin Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1.64 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

