David Francis Carroll Sells 11,561 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.