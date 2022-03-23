DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.55 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $810,447.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.16 or 0.07065625 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.12 or 0.99779886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044533 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

