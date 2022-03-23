Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ DH opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

