Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98. Denbury has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

