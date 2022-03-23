DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $853,910.79 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, DePay has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $853,910.79 and $452.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

