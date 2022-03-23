Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Sells $10,782,654.75 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 119,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,474. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $990.35 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

