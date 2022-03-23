Desjardins Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.32 million and a PE ratio of 20.90. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$15.41 and a 52 week high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

