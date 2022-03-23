Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

