Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.80) to GBX 4,800 ($63.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.58).

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,751 ($49.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,274. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,968.50 ($39.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($54.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,655 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,708.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.25) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,206,226.96). Insiders bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

