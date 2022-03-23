DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

