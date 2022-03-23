Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $649.43

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 536 ($7.06). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.27), with a volume of 5,122 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 647.69. The stock has a market cap of £235.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.
Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)
