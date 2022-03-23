Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. 36,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 744,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

