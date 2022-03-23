Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.30 and last traded at $120.30. Approximately 6,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,999,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

