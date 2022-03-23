Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $62.80. 55,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,520,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

