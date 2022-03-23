Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.