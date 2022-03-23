Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.64. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.