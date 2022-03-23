Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.64. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52.
About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.