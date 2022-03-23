Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $10.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMA opened at $2.45 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

