Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $10.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.
Several brokerages have commented on DOMA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DOMA opened at $2.45 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
