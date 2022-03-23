Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

D.UN stock opened at C$29.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

